Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $155.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.