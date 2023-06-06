Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $121,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,618,000 after buying an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 6,802.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON stock opened at $312.53 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

