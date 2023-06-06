NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 166.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

