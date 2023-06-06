NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
