Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $57,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

