Quantfury Token Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $7.81 or 0.00030637 BTC on major exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $78.14 million and approximately $27,201.70 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.89208589 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,533.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.