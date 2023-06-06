Head-To-Head Review: Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) and Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) and Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proximus and Vodacom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proximus N/A N/A N/A $0.44 3.71 Vodacom Group N/A N/A N/A $8.82 0.67

Vodacom Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proximus 2 6 2 0 2.00 Vodacom Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proximus and Vodacom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Proximus currently has a consensus target price of $12.55, suggesting a potential upside of 669.94%. Given Proximus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Proximus is more favorable than Vodacom Group.

Profitability

This table compares Proximus and Vodacom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proximus N/A N/A N/A Vodacom Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Proximus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vodacom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Proximus pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Vodacom Group pays an annual dividend of $3.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.9%. Proximus pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vodacom Group pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Proximus beats Vodacom Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proximus

(Get Rating)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks. The EBU segment markets information and communication technology services and products to professional customers under the Proximus and Telindus brand names. The TEC segment centralizes all network and costs and supplies. The Wholesale Unit segment offers services to other telecom and cable operators. The ICS segment is responsible for the international carrier activities. The S&S segment brings together all the horizontal functions, such as human resources, finance, legal, strategy, and corporate communication; internal services, and real estate that support the Group’s activities. The company was founded on July 19, 1930 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Vodacom Group

(Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments. The South Africa segment includes the segment information relating to the South African-based cellular network, service provider and other business segments. The International segment provides the segment information relating to the non-South African-based cellular networks in Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as the operations of Vodacom International Limited and Vodacom Business Africa. It offers voice, messaging, converged services, broadband, data connectivity, mobile financial services, and other value added services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.

