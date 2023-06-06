Financial Analysis: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.06%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.91%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $498.99 million 4.45 $91.39 million $1.79 25.70 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.74 million 248.26 -$163.92 million ($3.28) -6.64

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 17.96% 18.37% 12.89% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -4,090.69% -52.55% -47.61%

Risk and Volatility

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment offers RHI API and porcine insulin API for external customers and internal product development. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

