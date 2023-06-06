Comparing Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) & Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Eightco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sonoco Products and Eightco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoco Products 1 1 4 0 2.50 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sonoco Products currently has a consensus target price of $66.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Sonoco Products’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sonoco Products is more favorable than Eightco.

This table compares Sonoco Products and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoco Products 6.93% 29.17% 8.47% Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonoco Products and Eightco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoco Products $7.25 billion 0.83 $466.44 million $5.05 12.20 Eightco $31.82 million 0.14 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

Sonoco Products has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Summary

Sonoco Products beats Eightco on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment produces recycled paperboard, chipboard, tubeboard, lightweight corestock, and boxboard. The Protective Solutions segment manufactures custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and molded foam protective packaging and components. The Display and Packaging segment consists of point-of-purchase displays, custom packaging, retail packaging, and supply chain management. The company was founded on May 10, 1899, and is headquartered at Hartsville, SC.

About Eightco

Cryptyde Inc. is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. Cryptyde Inc. is based in SAFETY HARBOR, Florida.

