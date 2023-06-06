Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VABK opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

In other Virginia National Bankshares news, EVP Virginia R. Bayes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $515,667.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar purchased 1,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $54,772.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,969.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,981 shares of company stock valued at $152,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.33% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VABK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

