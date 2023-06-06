BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 138.19 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £261.64 million, a P/E ratio of -862.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.93. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 144.50 ($1.80).

Get BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.