Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.27. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Monique Mercier sold 14,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total transaction of C$239,832.27. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 14,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total transaction of C$239,832.27. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,453 shares of company stock valued at $991,623. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

