GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Scotiabank

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLB. Barclays decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.