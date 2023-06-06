Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Myers Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MYE opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.43. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYE. TD Cowen lowered Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

