Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.75 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $108.75 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000307 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002990 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001124 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000938 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,770,308 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

