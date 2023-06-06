Tezos Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Tezos has a market cap of $797.82 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002990 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003134 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001418 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 961,700,712 coins and its circulating supply is 940,504,706 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

