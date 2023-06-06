BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0464 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $834,582.96 and $27,009.65 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00025629 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015660 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,605.73 or 1.00106258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04094931 USD and is down -18.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $28,389.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

