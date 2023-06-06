Verge (XVG) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $29.40 million and approximately $947,633.52 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,578.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00339193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00556613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00066670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00423428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003897 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,705,438 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

