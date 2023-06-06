Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of CXM opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $13.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr
In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
