Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 9.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.