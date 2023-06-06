Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDYG opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

