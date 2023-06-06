Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILGet Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIL stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

