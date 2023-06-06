ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Stock Position Lifted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 239,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at $8,928,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ORIX Stock Performance

About ORIX

Shares of IX stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.