Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.19.

PANW opened at $226.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.51. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $230.18. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

