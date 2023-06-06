Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

