Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $120,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,701 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,932,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $936,088.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

