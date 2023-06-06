Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 971 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 100,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

