Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
LYG opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.
