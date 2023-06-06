Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

