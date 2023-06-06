Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,808,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

RTM opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $330.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $185.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

