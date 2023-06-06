Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $124,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.