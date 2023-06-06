Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

