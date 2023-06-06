Litecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.34 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $86.76 or 0.00339193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and approximately $862.96 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013753 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000478 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,084,689 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
