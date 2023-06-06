Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279,983 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $43,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

