Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $136,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,682 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,942,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,978,000 after buying an additional 449,401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,614,000 after buying an additional 563,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,884,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $125.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

