Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $43,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 247,064 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,675,000 after acquiring an additional 204,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies



Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

