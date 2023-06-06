International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 326.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

International Bancshares Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.