Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

NVO opened at $157.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average is $146.07. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $354.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.