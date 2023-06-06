Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 548 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

XSD stock opened at $204.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.85. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $216.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

