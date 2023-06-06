Barclays PLC Acquires 18,930 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $43,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $356.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.82 and its 200-day moving average is $337.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

