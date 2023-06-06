Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

