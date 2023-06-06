Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $6.17 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.17 or 0.00024116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $205.99 million and $11.55 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,578.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00423428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00117863 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

