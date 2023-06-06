Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,471 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.