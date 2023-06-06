Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1,207.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Insulet worth $44,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insulet stock opened at $284.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.23 and its 200-day moving average is $301.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $192.33 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.20, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,656 shares of company stock worth $12,777,294 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

