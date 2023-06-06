Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.33% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $44,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,015,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,247,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 702,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.