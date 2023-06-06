Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 68,800 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.19% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $46,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RGR stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

