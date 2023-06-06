Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,759,500 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 613.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Graphic Packaging worth $45,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

