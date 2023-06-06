Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 494,300 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 494,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.75% of U.S. Silica worth $44,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 112,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 40,578 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCA opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.61. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

