Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 863,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $55,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

