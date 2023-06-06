Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $54,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 481,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $87,241,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after acquiring an additional 358,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $223.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.