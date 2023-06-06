Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $47.09 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Builders FirstSource worth $47,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 280,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

