Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Quest Diagnostics worth $53,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,418,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,013,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

